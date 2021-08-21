No experience necessary — Billings companies hiring now

(Billings, MT) These companies are hiring Billings residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Avionics Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ Aerotronics

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Avionics Technician Avionics-Electronics Installation & Maintenance Tech Title: Avionics-electronics installation & maintenance technician Company: Aerotronics Inc. 1651 Aviation Place ...

2. Entry Level-Field Marketing Appointment Setter

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

3. Plasma Center Operations Manager Trainee

🏛️ Biomat USA, Inc.

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $67,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to join an international team working to improve the future of healthcare? Do you want to improve the lives of millions of people? Grifols is a global healthcare company which, since its ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in MT

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. INSIDE SALES Retention call center at Spectrum $18/hour to start!

🏛️ Spectrum

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

INSIDE SALES Billings, Montana Watch A Day in the life of an Inbound Retention - At A Glance:Full-time, entry and mid-level sales and support role emphasizing customer relationship-building and ...

8. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

10. Entry Level Account Rep

🏛️ Mountain Division (GOF-MT)

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make a difference? Our Entry Level Account Reps can make a real difference in people's lives. You'll work directly with Americas self-employed, small business owners and individuals to help ...