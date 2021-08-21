Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 8 days ago

(Newberry, SC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYt1zHq00

1. Prior Authorization Nurse

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title -Prior Authorization Nurse COVID- REMOTE until 2022 Start date - 9/13 Hours - M- F 8-5p Terms - 3 months, with potential to extend License Required - LPN or RN Required: * Education ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newberry, SC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Insurance Sales - No Cold Calling

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1

📍 Newberry, SC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. IT Agent

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Lexington, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT Agent, Lexington, South Carolina (Remote with the eventual plan to return to the office (depending on COVID restrictions). NOTE: contractors must go to the office to pick up their equipment Kelly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Reviewer/Tasker - Lexington, KY

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Lexington, SC

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Lexington - Lexington, KY Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Consultant - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary AIL is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
138
Followers
389
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington, SC
Business
City
Lexington, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Work From Home#Sc#Spanish#Az Co#Covid#Tasker Lexington#Ky Remote Type N#Ail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy