Vernal, UT

Get hired! Job openings in and around Vernal

Vernal Daily
 8 days ago

(VERNAL, UT) Companies in Vernal are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Vernal:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYt1yP700

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $3,135/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $3,135 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

3. Sales Manager (Remote)

🏛️ Achieve Test Prep

📍 Roosevelt, UT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy the flexibility and the ability to work from home? Achieve provides online prep exam courses to increase customers' likelihood of earning college credits via credit-by-exam. We are an ...

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

5. PT Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Vernal West Highway 40 Branch 1818 W Highway 40 Vernal, UT 84078 SCHEDULE Part Time; Monday - Friday Hours will vary between 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturdays 8:45am - 2:15pm * Flexibility ...

6. Accounting Bookkeeper

🏛️ Corthell Transportation

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to add an Experienced bookkeepers with specialization in any accounting software to our busy trucking firm. This person completes general accounting tasks as well as from a trucking ...

7. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer) - Vernal East/West Locations

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATIONS Vernal West Highway 40 Branch 1818 W Highway 40 Vernal, UT 84078 Vernal East Highway 40 Branch 801 W. Highway 40 Vernal, UT 84078 SCHEDULE Full Time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm

8. Retail Stocking Associate $12.60/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. Flow Iron Technician - Mobile Hands / Leads

🏛️ Certified Pressure Testing, LLC

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advanced Flow Iron Technician & Crew Leaders Mobile unit - Per-Diem & Housing provided. Depending on experience level, can discuss where you reside and work locations. Looking for applicants in the ...

10. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Vernal, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

