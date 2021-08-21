Cancel
Greenfield, CA

Start tomorrow? Greenfield companies hiring immediately

(Greenfield, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Greenfield are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYt1xWO00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CA - Experienced Case Manager/Discharge/Utilization Review RN - $68.79 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 King City, CA

💰 $68 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an experienced Case Manager/Discharge/Utilization Review RN to work Mon-Fri 8hr days 40hrs a week. Must have active CA RN license. Start ASAP Shift: 8hr Days - Mon - Fri Specialty Type

Click Here to Apply Now

3. $18-$21/hr. - Resort Room Cleaner - ama de hotel #prat187

🏛️ Porter Pros

📍 San Ardo, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking an immediate hire for Hotel Housekeepers for hotels in Atascadero, CA. and Paso Robles, CA. (En Espanol abajo.) High Starting Hourly Wage! POSITIONS: Hotel Housekeepers SALARY: $17-$20/hr

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Amazon DSP - Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Tres Pinos, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DJC5 Hollister, CA (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DJC5 - Hollister - 1500 Citation Way ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ EcoWater

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for people to start ASAP Like to talk to people? Looking for growth opportunities? People person? We generate leads for home services companies in your area! We work inside high ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Repair Technician (1002898)

🏛️ Sears Home Services

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate direct hire opportunity as an Appliance Repair Technician! Sears Home Services is the nation's busiest product repair service provider, providing more than 52 million solutions for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Soledad, CA

💰 $1,855 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,437-$1,855 WEEKLY PAY $74,741-$96,460 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.64 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.584 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Dedicated Account located in Gilroy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ South Bay Moving Systems

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A driver needed for immediate start. Applicant must live within a 30 mile radius of Salinas CA. You can visit our website at sbmoving.com for further information. Drivers must be willing to do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Volt

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Build your Future with Volt! **Weekly Pay**Benefits**Competitive Pay - Up to $15/hr**Full Time +OT** Volt is immediately hiring Warehouse Workers in Salinas, CA. As a Warehouse Worker, you will

Click Here to Apply Now

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

