A job on your schedule? These Kennewick positions offer flexible hours

(Kennewick, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Kennewick-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14.50 - $15/Hr DOE) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hireindividuals for part-time eveningjanitorial positions. Our company has been in business for over 30 years ...

3. Full Time and Part Time Hourly Retail Sales Supervisor

🏛️ Castle Megastore

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time or Part Time Permanent Position $16-$17 starting wage based on experience Our Supervisors are Leaders. They are sales driven and support the management team in the sales, customer ...

4. Truck Driver/Casual Part-Time

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEWCommercial ...

5. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Tri-Cities location. This ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...