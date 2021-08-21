Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

A job on your schedule? These Kennewick positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 8 days ago

(Kennewick, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Kennewick-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYt1wdf00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Janitor

🏛️ Intermountain Cleaning Service

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Janitor ($14.50 - $15/Hr DOE) Local commercial janitorial company looking to hireindividuals for part-time eveningjanitorial positions. Our company has been in business for over 30 years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full Time and Part Time Hourly Retail Sales Supervisor

🏛️ Castle Megastore

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time or Part Time Permanent Position $16-$17 starting wage based on experience Our Supervisors are Leaders. They are sales driven and support the management team in the sales, customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver/Casual Part-Time

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEWCommercial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Tri-Cities location. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
59
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Title#Wa#Life Insurance#Time#Castle Megastore#Overviewcommercial#Penske Truck Leasing#Hiker Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy