New Haven, CT

Work remotely in New Haven — these positions are open now

New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 8 days ago

(New Haven, CT) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 East Haven, CT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 New Haven, CT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Virtual Call Center Rep - Work from Home

🏛️ Palisades Partners

📍 Bridgeport, CT

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Virtual Call Center Sales - Work From Home to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

4. Remote Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Bridgeport, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...

5. Independent Contract Recruiter - REMOTE

🏛️ FindNetics

📍 Bridgeport, CT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FINDNETICS is looking for recruiters across the US.. We are currently looking for independent contract recruiters or agencies that want to tap into the healthcare staffing industry to help fill our ...

