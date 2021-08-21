Cancel
Oreana, ID

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oreana

Posted by 
Oreana Post
 8 days ago

(OREANA, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oreana companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oreana:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYt1tzU00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Interventional Radiology Travel Nurse RN - $3760 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $3,760 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bi-lingual Insurance Agent/Bi-lingual Insurance Agent in training

🏛️ GEICO Treasure Valley

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Treasure Valley GEICO Office is seeking a bi-lingual individual (Spanish/English) who is either already licensed or is unlicensed and interested in exploring a career in the insurance industry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Quality Engineer

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting opportunity to grow with our manufacturing company specializing in decking, railing, fencing. We have over 500 employees and are expanding. We have an immediate opening for a Senior Quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Facility Technicians - Earn $26/Hour + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Idaho Facility Technician

📍 Murphy, ID

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Facility Technicians! Earn $26/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On Bonus Full Benefits From Day One We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Representative

🏛️ Idaho Insurance Agency

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE LOCATED IN BOISE, ID We are an established local insurance agency looking to add a career-minded, self-motivated individual to our growing team! You will be responsible for expanding the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,278 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $3,278 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Nampa, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Interventional Radiology - $3,182 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Interventional Radiology for a travel nursing job in Nampa, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Interventional Radiology * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in ID- Meridian, ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oreana, ID
ABOUT

With Oreana Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

