Get hired! Job openings in and around Erwin

(ERWIN, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Erwin companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Erwin:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 De Smet, SD

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in De Smet, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (De Smet)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 De Smet, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,061 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 De Smet, SD

💰 $3,061 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in De Smet, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3159 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 De Smet, SD

💰 $3,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in De Smet, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $3159 ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 De Smet, SD

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in De Smet, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2925 / Week ...