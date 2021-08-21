Ready for a change? These Miles City jobs are accepting applications

(MILES CITY, MT) Companies in Miles City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Miles City:

1. Travel L&D RN

🏛️ Voca LLC

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $96 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Travel L&D RN to join our team! You will be responsible for the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of assigned patients. Responsibilities: * Administer nursing care to ill, injured ...

2. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

3. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer Cellular Plus

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

4. Real Estate Servicing Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Growing financial company seeking experienced Real Estate Servicing Manager near Miles City, MT! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brittany Perry Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now ...

5. Surgical Tech

🏛️ Cameron Craig Group

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE: Surgical Tech LOCATION: Miles City, MONTANA Would you like to live and work in an area where you can enjoy the outdoors and a low cost of living? Are you interested in a career where you can ...

6. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Miles City)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Physical Therapist

🏛️ SYNERTX

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: SYNERTX has an immediate need for PT coverage in Miles City and paying up to $100 per hour ! You would cover an exciting combination of SNF and Home Health caseloads, giving you excellent ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,653 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Miles City, MT

💰 $2,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Miles City, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

