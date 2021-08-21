Cancel
Utica, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Utica

Utica Daily
(UTICA, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Utica companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Utica:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYt1qLJ00

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3348 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $3,348 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2640/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Cooperstown, NY

💰 $2,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Utica)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assistant Director of Finance

🏛️ Catholic Charities of Oneida Madison Counties

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a full time position for Catholic Charities of Oneida/Madison County in Utica, NY. Requirements: Bachelors degree in Accounting, Business Administration or related business field with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ First Community Care of Bassett

📍 Cooperstown, NY

💰 $35,360 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our patient focused healthcare team! You will be responsible for helping patients and customers by providing product and service information ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Staff Today

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff Today Inc. (STI) is currently seeking a Administrative Assistant to work at a facility in Rome, New York. This is registry position with our company Staff Today Inc. Schedule: * Mon-Fri 8 AM-4 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Associate

🏛️ Rescue Mission

📍 New Hartford, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone that enjoys looking for those hidden treasures? Do you shop at thrift stores, garage sales or auctions? Turn that hobby into a career by joining our team as a Sales Associate. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Utica, NY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Community Policy