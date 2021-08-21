Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Truth Or Consequences companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Truth Or Consequences:

1. NM - RN Nights - $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Temp to Perm would be awesome! Fast Start at Long Term Care Facility in Truth or Consequences New Mexico. Shift: Night Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Long Term Care (LTC) General ...

2. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Truth Or Consequences)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Executive Director

🏛️ T or C Housing Authority

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Truth or Consequences Housing Authority (TORCHA), located in Southwestern New Mexico, currently seeks applicants to fill the position of Executive Director. The new Executive Director will lead a ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Truth or Consequences, NM. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week ...

6. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer We offer a full benefits package, PTO, and more! Location: Truth or Consequences, NM Pay: $10.50/hour Benefits & Perks: * Medical Insurance * Dental Insurance * Vision Insurance ...

7. Taco Consultant/Cashier

🏛️ Casa Taco

📍 Elephant Butte, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Casa Taco is looking for TACO CONSULTANTS to join our Elephant Butte TEAM ! If you like it fast paced, take pride in freshly prepared food and being a part of an outstanding guest services team then ...

8. Field Service Technician (Up to $25/hr.)

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004301 Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,886 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,886 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care

10. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,505 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,505 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing ...