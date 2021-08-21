Cancel
Kalona, IA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Kalona

Kalona Journal
 8 days ago

(KALONA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kalona companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kalona:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Stodola Agency

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our growing company is currently searching for a highly-enthusiastic, motivated professional , to join our team. If you're a talented and sales-minded professional with a passion for helping people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse (RN) - Medical Surgical / Telemetry Unit - $3,374/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $3,374 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Chick-fil-A Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Cooper Connect

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Chick-fil-A Lindale * Operator, Nick Dose was awarded rookie of the year his 2nd year as an operator and 3rd won Symbol of Success. * Chick-fil-A Lindale is consistently in the to 20% in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Member Service Representative

🏛️ GreenState Credit Union

📍 North Liberty, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview POSITION SUMMARY: The primary duties/responsibilities of the Member Service Representative (MSR) include quality, responsive, and professional member service to all members and staff of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Tow Truck Operator

🏛️ ASAP Towing & Recovery - Iowa CIty IA

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Tow Truck Operator to join our team! We have positions available operating local light duty for in town towing as well as a need for heavy operators and Class-B drivers for our 4 Car ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Clinical Lab Analyst

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Coralville, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: * Clinical Lab Analyst Shifts available: * 8am-4:30pm * 3pm-11:30pm Pay: * $18.50/hr Qualifications: * Bachelor's degree in Biology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or related ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Medical Director - PT Telepsych Psychiatrist - 16 Bed Geriatric Unit

🏛️ Forefront Telecare

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We Are Looking For Psychiatrist that is LICENSED in Iowa for Medical Director type roles for a 16 Bed Geriatric Hospital Psych Unit. This work will be done primarily via Telehealth. Psychiatrist ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Counter Sales / Warehouse

🏛️ PPG Paints Iowa

📍 Iowa City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: Assist customers with requests in-store and on the phone Demonstrate knowledge of products and services to customers Greet customers in a friendly and polite manner Keep an eye on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

