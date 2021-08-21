Job alert: These Emporia jobs are accepting applications

(EMPORIA, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Emporia companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Emporia:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Madison, KS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Make $300+ Daily--During Storm Season

🏛️ Mile High Adjusters, LLC

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Its time to cash in and make a great income! Job includes, taking photos of damages, measuring damages, speaking with the insured party, and compiling estimates for repair. Call Mike at 303-901-5691 ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Cashier

🏛️ Genesh, Inc. A Burger King Franchisee

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for self-motivated leaders to join our team and manage a $1+ million business, and every hour of every day will present you with new, exciting challenges. As a Restaurant Assistant ...

6. Trial Court Clerk II - 8th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Council Grove, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0057543 Location of Employment: 8th Judicial District, Council Grove, Kansas Classification and Grade: Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16, $14.92 hourly Kansas Judicial Branch Benefits ...

7. Travel School SLP

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Lyndon, KS

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is partnering with a school district to provide a School Speech Language Pathologist, SLP-CCC, for the 2021/2022 School Year in Lyndon, KS. Caseload details ...

8. Production Utility, Operator and Sanitation Associate $16.25-$20.90/hr

🏛️ Customer Driven Staffing

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring Immediately Part-Time Production Utility! Position title: Production Utility Schedule: Must be able to work 4-12-hour shifts, Pay Rate: * 16.25-$20.90 * Paid weekly * Direct deposit or pay ...

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. Certified Surgical Tech | CST | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Emporia, KS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...