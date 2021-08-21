Cancel
Salina, KS

Start immediately with these jobs in Salina

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 8 days ago

(Salina, KS) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Salina are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Salina area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors

🏛️ Northwest Restaurants Inc./KFC

📍 Salina, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**IMMEDIATE HIRE**$Up to $13.00 hr*** Assistant Manager and Shift Supervisors When you join the KFC Brand, you join our Family! Our KFC Family takes pride in our high quality standards, southern ...

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

