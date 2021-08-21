Work remotely in Talladega — these positions are open now

(Talladega, AL) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Pell City, AL

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

2. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Sylacauga, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Anniston, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Vacation Sales Representative

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Leeds, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20 / hour training pay for 60 days + commission This open position is located inside the Bass Pro Shops at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd., Leeds, AL 35094 **PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A REMOTE POSITION** At ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Oxford, AL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Work From Home, No Cold Calling

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Trussville, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule your interview here ( Sales/Management opportunity ​Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self ...

7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Lincoln, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

8. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Lincoln, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

9. Sales, Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Anniston, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales/Management opportunity Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals who want ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent & Registered Investment Advisors

🏛️ Alto Financial Group

📍 Trussville, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Income Potential: Over $100,000/yr. Job Type: 100% Full Commission (1099 independent contractor) Location: Nationwide - Work Remotely Work authorization: United States Full Job Description Alto ...