Wamsutter Today

Get hired! Job openings in and around Wamsutter

Wamsutter Today
Wamsutter Today
 8 days ago

(WAMSUTTER, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wamsutter companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wamsutter:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wamsutter)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wamsutter, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Crisis Care Professional Overnight

🏛️ Cathedral Home for Children

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CATEGORY: Crisis Care Center Description JOB DESCRIPTION Partner with children, teens, and their families to navigate crises throughtherapeutic shelter and group home care. Foster safe, meaningful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Occupational Therapist - Rawlins, WY

🏛️ DG Coaching and Consulting

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins, WY - Now Hiring an Occupational Therapist to join a fantastic team of professionals. Rawlins is a bustling, historic town located in scenic WY nestled 3 hours from Salt Lake City, UT and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Reset Merchandiser $15/HR Rawlins, WY 82301

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Line Service Technician

🏛️ Classic Air Medical

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Classic Aviation is the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) located at the Rawlins Wyoming Airport, and is looking for a motivated individual to join our team. We provide aviation fuel sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Rehabilitation Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) - Rawlins, WY- weekly GROSS up to $2,297

🏛️ Pioneer Healthcare Services

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $2,297 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tired of Recruiters not listening to your needs. Call Pioneer Healthcare today and experience the difference. Pioneer Healthcare Services is currently seeking a Speech Language Pathologist for a 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Wamsutter, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter, WY
ABOUT

With Wamsutter Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

