Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Marathon.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marathon:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Travel X-Ray Technician - $3,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $3,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Marathon, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Marathon FL Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy ...

5. Maintenance Specialist

🏛️ WESTCARE INC

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Marathon - 3000 41st Ocean 1 - Marathon, FL Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $16.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...

6. Sales Associate

🏛️ PALM TREE TREASURES

📍 Islamorada, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Tree Treasures in Islamorada, FL is looking for one sales associate to join our 9 person strong team. We are located on 77522 Overseas Hwy C/O Robbie's Marina. Our ideal candidate is self-driven ...

7. Housekeeping Manager

🏛️ Isla Bella Beach Resort

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeping Manager supervises and coordinates activities of room attendants, house attendants, public area cleaners and floor supervisors. Assisting in the managing and directing of the day-to-day ...

8. Janitor

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitor Marathon, FL 33050, USA Req #3879 Tuesday, June 22, 2021 The Hammocks Resort , located in Marathon, FL , is seeking a Janitor to maintain public and associate areas ensuring continued ...

9. Line Cook

🏛️ South of the Seven

📍 Summerland Key, FL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in search of a passionate, motivated Line Cook to join our South of the Seven team, someone who possesses the following assets and more ... * A passion for Ingredients ... turning quality ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,430 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $3,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Marathon, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department