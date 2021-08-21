Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Colby

(COLBY, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Colby.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colby:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Monument, KS

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Colby)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Mill Operations - $17-$20 per hour starting

🏛️ Red River Commodities

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities and Duties: Monitor and adjust plant processing equipment for desired results. Previous manufacturing and seed cleaning experience preferred but not required, general knowledge of ...

4. Route Delivery Driver - Class C

🏛️ Elite Transportation, LLC

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $160 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

****IMMEDIATE HIRE**** Interested? Apply in person at 1202 S 2nd Dodge City, KS Tuesday - Thursday 10am - 1pm. $500 sign on bonus after 90 days of employment Shift Starts at 2am - pay range $120 - $150 ...

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

8. Packaging Associate - $15-$17 an hour

🏛️ Red River Commodities

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Red River Commodities is seeking individuals with experience in manufacturing, packaging and machine operation to join our team. We are looking for hardworking, dedicated applicants who are ...

9. Radiology Technologist

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wonderful rural critical access hospital located west of Colby, Kansas is seeking a full-time, permanent Radiology Technologist. Preferable to have experience but willing to train new graduates

10. Financial Aid Counselor

🏛️ Colby Community College

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Colby Community College is located in northwest Kansas, approximately 50 miles from the Nebraska and Colorado borders. From a humble beginning of 99 students in 1964, CCC now ...