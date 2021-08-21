Get hired! Job openings in and around Kayenta

(KAYENTA, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kayenta.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kayenta:

1. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Oljato-Monument Valley, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kayenta)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Oljato-Monument Valley, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

4. Physician / Family Practice / Arizona / Locum or Permanent / Full-time Family Medicine Physician...

🏛️ ALUMNI HEALTHCARE STAFFING

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $145 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Kayenta, AZ. The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Family ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,263 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kayenta, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Full-time Family Medicine Physician - Locums - Northeast, AZ

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $145 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Kayenta, AZ. The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified or Board-Eligible ...

7. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Kayenta, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...