Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

2. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

3. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

4. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

5. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

7. Work From Home Bilingual Customer Service Rep- $18/HR- MUST BE IN AZ!!!!!

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring for a Large Healthcare Company that Supports Medicare Members! The Patient Acquisition and Retention Advocates are often creating the customer's impression of the company that is ...

8. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote

🏛️ Clearlink

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearlink is currently seeking experienced and Licensed Insurance Sales Agents to join our work from home Medicare team! You will assist customers to make Medicare health care decisions by carefully ...

9. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Core Vision Consulting Inc

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE ARE NOW HIRING FOR A REMOTE POSITION! Core Vision is a growing company which is expanding its expertise in Virtual Call Centers. We are looking to fill positions in remote work to help companies ...

10. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Calls4USA

📍 Phoenix, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Rep Please read the description carefully. Full time Remote Call Center Agent in Complex Customer Service & Healthcare Employer: Disclosed at interview Campaign:Disclosed at ...