Tuskahoma, OK

Get hired! Job openings in and around Tuskahoma

Tuskahoma Voice
 8 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tuskahoma.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tuskahoma:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYt1fsY00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2861.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,861 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Talihina, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2861 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A - Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ Koch Trucking

📍 Whitesboro, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck drivers to join our dedicated division. Our dedicated routes provide consistent, steady miles and familiarity with the roads you drive on and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. General Pediatric Physician - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ AIM Consultants, LLC

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A General Pediatric Physician practice is seeking a qualified physician for Talihina, OK. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. We are currently ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position could be housed in Wilburton, Poteau, or McAlester, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Custodian (PT) - Wilburton Travel Plaza

🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Custodian (PT) - Wilburton Travel Plaza in Wilburton, Oklahoma Custodian (PT) - Wilburton Travel Plaza Description Job Purpose or Objective(s): Environmental Services Staff is responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ JSG Professional Services ULC

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JSG is interested in speaking with Production Workers in the Wilburton, OK area to join our team! If you're interested in being a member of our team please make sure to apply! Production Associate is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,861 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,861 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Talihina, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2580/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,580 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Premier Staffing Source, Inc.

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premier Staffing Source, Inc. has an immediate need for several Registered Nurses for a four-month or longer assignment in Talihina, OK. Primary Duties: Monitoring patient's condition and assessing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

22
Followers
233
Post
949
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

