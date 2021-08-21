Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Work remotely in Lake George — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Lake George, CO) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYt1ezp00

1. Digital Marketing Manager

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Open: Digital Marketing Manager (contract-to-hire) Location: 100% remote in Colorado Pay: Up to $40/hr. Description Looking to help build a world-class Public Relations department? Come join the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Woodland Park, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Java Software Engineer

🏛️ EdgeLink

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back End Software Engineer / Software Developer job in Denver, CO (fully remote) Pay: $50-65/hr. W2 Location: 100% remote (in Colorado) Type: Long-term contract One of our favorite clients is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Reviewer/Tasker - Colorado Springs, CO

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Cascade, CO

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, CO Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Talent Acquisitions Specialist (WORK FROM HOME)

🏛️ Convert LLC

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6-FIGURE EARNING POTENTIAL! Must have experience B2B Appointment Setting. Serve as an Appointment Setter for our team as well as our clients- some of the most renowned real estate & mortgage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Florissant, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work From Home Case Investigator

🏛️ Goodwill Staffing

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Case Investigator- Government- Colorado Springs, CO- $19.50-$20.50 per hour JOB SUMMARY: We are searching for Work From Home Covid-19 Case Investigators to join our team! This is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Financial Service Associate

🏛️ Pinnacle Elite Agency Inc.

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

am looking for motivated entrepreneurs that have a passion for helping others and a drive to build your own successful career Work from home. Set your own schedule. Are you tired of a boss that tells ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Senior Software Engineer (Node/React)

🏛️ EdgeLink

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Software Engineer (Node.js / React) job in Colorado. Type: Contract Pay: $65-85/hr. W2 Benefits: Healthcare, Dental, sick time Location: Remote 3 days a week, Downtown Denver 2 days a week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Telephone Interviewer/Data Collection Specialist

🏛️ Luce Research

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As simple as 1, 2, 3! 1. FILL OUT THE APP 2. INTERVIEW 3. TRAINING CLASS Luce Research, is currently hiring WORK FROM HOME Survey Researchers in your area. Our home base is in Colorado and we have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
10
Followers
203
Post
563
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Lake George, CO
City
Buffalo Creek, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Digital Marketing#Spanish#Az Co#Convert Llc Buffalo Creek#Dealerpolicy#Node Js#Healthcare#Dental#Luce Research#Home Survey Researchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy