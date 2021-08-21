Work remotely in Lake George — these positions are open now

(Lake George, CO) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Digital Marketing Manager

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Open: Digital Marketing Manager (contract-to-hire) Location: 100% remote in Colorado Pay: Up to $40/hr. Description Looking to help build a world-class Public Relations department? Come join the ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Woodland Park, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Java Software Engineer

🏛️ EdgeLink

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back End Software Engineer / Software Developer job in Denver, CO (fully remote) Pay: $50-65/hr. W2 Location: 100% remote (in Colorado) Type: Long-term contract One of our favorite clients is ...

4. Reviewer/Tasker - Colorado Springs, CO

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Cascade, CO

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, CO Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...

5. Talent Acquisitions Specialist (WORK FROM HOME)

🏛️ Convert LLC

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6-FIGURE EARNING POTENTIAL! Must have experience B2B Appointment Setting. Serve as an Appointment Setter for our team as well as our clients- some of the most renowned real estate & mortgage ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Florissant, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Work From Home Case Investigator

🏛️ Goodwill Staffing

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Case Investigator- Government- Colorado Springs, CO- $19.50-$20.50 per hour JOB SUMMARY: We are searching for Work From Home Covid-19 Case Investigators to join our team! This is ...

8. Financial Service Associate

🏛️ Pinnacle Elite Agency Inc.

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

am looking for motivated entrepreneurs that have a passion for helping others and a drive to build your own successful career Work from home. Set your own schedule. Are you tired of a boss that tells ...

9. Senior Software Engineer (Node/React)

🏛️ EdgeLink

📍 Buffalo Creek, CO

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Software Engineer (Node.js / React) job in Colorado. Type: Contract Pay: $65-85/hr. W2 Benefits: Healthcare, Dental, sick time Location: Remote 3 days a week, Downtown Denver 2 days a week ...

10. Telephone Interviewer/Data Collection Specialist

🏛️ Luce Research

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As simple as 1, 2, 3! 1. FILL OUT THE APP 2. INTERVIEW 3. TRAINING CLASS Luce Research, is currently hiring WORK FROM HOME Survey Researchers in your area. Our home base is in Colorado and we have ...