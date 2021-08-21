Cancel
Hawthorne, NV

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hawthorne

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 8 days ago

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Companies in Hawthorne are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hawthorne:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYt1d7600

1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hawthorne)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.59 per mile* starting pay as a Team truck driver in Schneider's Van Truckload Division among the highest compensated in the fleet. Average 5500 miles per week and average 1100 miles per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Hawthorne, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

