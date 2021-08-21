Work remotely in Denton — these positions are open now

(Denton, NC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

2. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 High Point, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

3. Customer Services

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Concord, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Customer Services Location: Concord, NC (Remote) Duration: 9+ Months Interview Mode: WebX/Telephonic Rate: $14.50/hr on w2 Job Description This position receives and responds to inbound calls ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 High Point, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...