Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mesita

(MESITA, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mesita.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mesita:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Laguna)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Laguna, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

3. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New Mexico / Locum tenens / Emergency Medicine MD Job

🏛️ NEXTLocums

📍 San Fidel, NM

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care San Fidel, NM Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna (ACL) Hospital is looking for Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Family Practice, and Primary Care physicians to staff ...

5. Obstetrics & Gynecology Travel Nurse RN - $2232 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $2,232 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

6. Counselor

🏛️ Hunters Point Boarding School, Inc

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hunters Point Boarding School is seeking a Counselor to join our team! You will provide recovery-oriented rehabilitation services in group or individual settings. Responsibilities: * Establish open ...

7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

10. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Grants, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...