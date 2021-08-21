These jobs are hiring in Kingsville — and they let you set your own schedule

(Kingsville, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Kingsville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. FedEx Delivery Driver-Erie, PA

🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting

📍 Fairview, PA

💰 $160 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As one of the largest Independent Service Contractors in upstate New York, Founder's Holdings is now hiring Full and Part Time FedEx Deliver drivers in the Erie, PA area. CDL License NOT required

2. General Office

🏛️ The Reserves Network Inc

📍 Painesville, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Support Painesville office is adding a part time Administrative Support member to their team! Perfect part time hours and your prior office experience will make this a great ...

3. Part-Time Entrepreneur-in-Residence

🏛️ Ben Franklin Technology Partners

📍 Lake City, PA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Part-Time Entrepreneur-in-Residence / $45.00-$50.00 per hour / Erie, PA Must Haves: Typically requires a Master's degree or higher plus five years of related ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Allstate Insurance: The Walling Agency

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is rapidly growing and we are looking to hire the right individual to fit right into our company. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time or part-time position. Our Customer ...

5. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Papa John's US

📍 Painesville, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Whetheryou're a teen looking for your first job, or you have experience, we want youto click "Apply Now" tobecome a part of the Papa John's family! Full andpart time positions ...

6. Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner - Part-Time

🏛️ Juniper Communities - Redwood Health Partners

📍 Meadville, PA

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner to join our team! You will work with a geriatric population, dealing with multiple co-morbidities and functional deficits, responsible for the ...

7. MANUFACTURING OPERATORS

🏛️ MFG Corporate

📍 Ashtabula, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MFG Composite Systems Now HIRING Manufacturing Operators Starting Wages up to $21.00/hr Full Time Production -$14-$15/hr Part Time - Production-$14-$15/hr Weekend Crew - Production-$21.00/hr Start ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 North Kingsville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 North Kingsville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...