Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Grantsboro, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 5

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Tax Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tax Manager role with a local NC firm offering 3 days remote a week! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Michael Duffy Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your ...