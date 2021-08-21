Cancel
Tatum, NM

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Tatum

Tatum News Watch
 8 days ago

(TATUM, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tatum companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tatum:


1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,094 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $3,094 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lovington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lovington)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Sr Material Handler DOT

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Mcdonald, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Senior material handler you will lead the day-to-day tasks of the warehouse. You will be responsible for the training and onboarding of new team members. Top performers can have the opportunity ...

6. Travel Polysomnographer - $1,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $1,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Polysomnographer for a travel job in Lovington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Polysomnographer * Discipline: Allied Health ...

7. Engineering Technician

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Engineering Technician (ANM-005) ID: ANM-005 Location: LovingtonProgram: ACES Wage/Hr: $19.58 Hours/Week: 30 Minimum Age: 55 Being Age 55 or Older is Good for The Environment! The Agricultural ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Tatum, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Lovington, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

