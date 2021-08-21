Hiring Now: These roles are open in Grangeville

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Grangeville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grangeville:

1. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Grangeville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Cottonwood, ID

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,872 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Grangeville, ID

💰 $1,872 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Grangeville, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date