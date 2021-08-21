Job alert: These Culbertson jobs are accepting applications

(CULBERTSON, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Culbertson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Culbertson:

1. Long Term Care Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in MT- Culbertson, MT

Nomad Health

Culbertson, MT

$2,808 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

Badlands Tank Lines LLC

Culbertson, MT

$108,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN ALEXANDER, ND $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000, and with rising oil prices and a strong driver ...

3. Family Medicine Opportunity in Culbertson, MT

The Inline Group

Culbertson, MT

$280,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Roosevelt Medical Center - * Full Time * Hours:4 RHC days per week, 8-5; provide services to CAH, including ER call rotation * Employed * Average Patients seen: 10-12/day in RHC; ER averages 40 ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Fairview)

National Agents Alliance

Fairview, MT

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. MT - Physical Therapist-HOUSING INCLUDED- $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

Lighthouse Medical Staffing

Culbertson, MT

$47 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for an energetic, ambitious physical therapist to provide services in a Critical Access Hospital for some inpatient, LTC, primarily outpatient services.Posting for 40 hours, however, when ...

6. Electrician

Trillium

Poplar, MT

$34 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is now seeking Licensed Journeyman Electricians in Poplar, MT for long-term work! The pay rate is $34/hour plus $70 per day per diem available. This is full-time work and is ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LTAC - Long Term Acute Care - $2574 / Week

BluePipes

Culbertson, MT

$2,574 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Long Term Acute Care Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Culbertson, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2574 ...

8. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk)

Jackson Nurse Professionals

Culbertson, MT

$2,430 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2421 / Week

BluePipes

Culbertson, MT

$2,421 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Culbertson, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2421 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,421 per week

Vivian Health

Culbertson, MT

$2,421 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Culbertson, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department