Ready for a change? These Lancaster jobs are accepting applications

(LANCASTER, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lancaster companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lancaster:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $4,622 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $4,622 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lancaster, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Sales Representative ($10k monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Santa Clarita, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus offered - Call HR Manager Victoria Serrano to EXPEDITE On-Boarding process 760-552-9204 Hiring Nationwide!!! Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed ...

4. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

5. Physician / Pediatrics / California / Locum or Permanent / Pediatrics - Pediatrics Opportunity i...

🏛️ The Inline Group

📍 Santa Clarita, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEVHC - Santa Clarita * FT/PT * Hours: Flexible Per Diem, PT, and FT Available * Employed * MD/DO * New Graduates * Average Patients seen: 16-24 * Call Schedule: Very Light | Nurse Practitioner Takes ...

6. General Manager - Valencia Location

🏛️ Zankou Chicken

📍 Santa Clarita, CA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Zankou Chicken is looking for passionate restaurant pros to make an impact as a General Manager! Join our team for an exciting opportunity where you'll be the leader of your restaurant and drive ...

7. Project Coordinator

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Engineer / Competitive Pay, Family Owned, Benefits, Large HVAC/Plumbing Contractor This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joseph Frias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button ...

8. Automotive Technician Diagnostic Specialist - Shop Embedded

🏛️ AirPro Diagnostics

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $57,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AirPro Diagnostics is looking for you! AirPro Diagnostics; a leader in providing diagnostic solutions to the automotive repair industry, is growing rapidly. We are seeking a positive and professional ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $4621.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lancaster, CA

💰 $4,621 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lancaster, CA. Shift: 4x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 10 weeks ...

10. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3822 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Palmdale, CA

💰 $3,822 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...