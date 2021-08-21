Cancel
Dunn Center, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Dunn Center

Dunn Center News Alert
 8 days ago

(DUNN CENTER, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dunn Center companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dunn Center:


1. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN ALEXANDER, ND $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000, and with rising oil prices and a strong driver ...

2. Satellite TV Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ DISH

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

3. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Dakota Petroleum Services

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Diesel Mechanic to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various vehicles and transmission systems. Responsibilities: * Repair automobiles, trucks, and other motor ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Killdeer)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Electrician

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is now hiring Licensed Journeyman Electricians in Killdeer North Dakota! Candidates are needed for an industrial site and will be installing conduit, pulling wire, installing ...

6. Operator

🏛️ Horizon oilfield services

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Operator to join our team! You will help oversee operational activities and ensure excellent quality control. Responsibilities: * Oversee and coordinate plant operations and ...

7. Water Haulers/CDL Drivers Needed!

🏛️ Dakota Petroleum Services

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Dakota Petroleum Services is seeking highly motivated, safety oriented and dedicated oilfield drivers. Our company is a fast growing company within the Bakken Basin. Our drivers are ...

8. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Killdeer, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center, ND
ABOUT

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

