Preston, MN

These jobs are hiring in Preston — and they let you set your own schedule

Preston News Flash
 8 days ago

(Preston, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Preston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Chatfield, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Chatfield, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Psychologist/Social Worker-STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT or SIGNING BONUS!!!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Talk Therapy Opportunities Available Now!!! Student Loan Repayment Options Available for Part-Time & Full-Time opportunities... Must have Minnesota Clinical Psychologist or Social Work license ...

4. Processor - Rochester, MN - 28th Street (Part-Time)

🏛️ Goodwill Easter Seals Minnesota

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Do you have a passion for clothing, collectibles, antiques, and hidden gems? Are you a decision maker with an eye for detail? Goodwill is hiring a Processor to join our team! The ...

5. Valet Attendant - Mayo Clinic - $15 Per Hour - $250 Sign-On!

🏛️ Towne Park

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Driven To Serve® and Ready to Succeed! Working with Towne Park offers a variety of employment opportunities for your unique career plan! Whether you're a part-timer, careerist or adventurer, Towne ...

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

