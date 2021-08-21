Get hired! Job openings in and around Dodson

(DODSON, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dodson.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodson:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Work From Home - Work Life Balance - Life Insurance Sales - Will Train

🏛️ The Wright Agency

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This position is only open to US residents*** We are currently looking for individuals who have had some success in the past and who are willing to learn our sales system in order to help our clients

3. Recruiter

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you customer focused? Do you have strong people skills and are you motivated to use these skills in a fast paced environment? If so, you need to join our Ruston team! A Recruiter is accountable ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Jane Marie LLC

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Specialist to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers and sales reps by providing product information and resolving issues. Responsibilities

5. Warehouse Picker and Packer

🏛️ Jane Marie LLC

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WAREHOUSE WORKER - IMMEDIATE OPENING: needed for a climate controlled fashion industry warehouse, in the Arcadia area. At Jane Marie LLC, our warehouse personnel provide the highest levels of service ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Winnfield, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week ...

8. Teller

🏛️ Jonesboro State Bank

📍 Jonesboro, LA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Maintain a customer forward and professional attitude * Receive cash and checks for deposit to customer accounts or payment on loans * Cash checks and process withdrawals * Verify the ...

9. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Willis Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Landon Willis, has a proven track record for ...

10. Part-Time Academic Tutor (Flexible Schedule)

🏛️ Club Z! In-Home Tutoring of NELA

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Club Z! is a national in-home tutoring company. We take pride in matching tutors with students based on individual needs and qualifications. We utilize the student's classroom ...