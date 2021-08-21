Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodson, LA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Dodson

Posted by 
Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 8 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dodson.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodson:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYt1NBa00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work From Home - Work Life Balance - Life Insurance Sales - Will Train

🏛️ The Wright Agency

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This position is only open to US residents*** We are currently looking for individuals who have had some success in the past and who are willing to learn our sales system in order to help our clients

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Recruiter

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you customer focused? Do you have strong people skills and are you motivated to use these skills in a fast paced environment? If so, you need to join our Ruston team! A Recruiter is accountable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Jane Marie LLC

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Specialist to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers and sales reps by providing product information and resolving issues. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Picker and Packer

🏛️ Jane Marie LLC

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WAREHOUSE WORKER - IMMEDIATE OPENING: needed for a climate controlled fashion industry warehouse, in the Arcadia area. At Jane Marie LLC, our warehouse personnel provide the highest levels of service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Winnfield, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Teller

🏛️ Jonesboro State Bank

📍 Jonesboro, LA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Maintain a customer forward and professional attitude * Receive cash and checks for deposit to customer accounts or payment on loans * Cash checks and process withdrawals * Verify the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Willis Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Landon Willis, has a proven track record for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Part-Time Academic Tutor (Flexible Schedule)

🏛️ Club Z! In-Home Tutoring of NELA

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Club Z! is a national in-home tutoring company. We take pride in matching tutors with students based on individual needs and qualifications. We utilize the student's classroom ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
23
Followers
198
Post
511
Views
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
City
Dodson, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Labor Market#Cdl#Warehouse Picker#Packer Jane Marie Llc#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Med Travelers#Jonesboro State Bank#The Willis Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy