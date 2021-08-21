Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 8 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Redwood Falls companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Redwood Falls:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Morgan, MN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. Logistics Manager

🏛️ Doherty Career Solutions

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Service and Logistics Manager Responsibilities: · Manage all incoming contact including emails and phone calls from dealers and customers pertaining to their needs after a job is manufactured · ...

4. Tire Technician - Farm Equipment

🏛️ Red Seat

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tire Technician - Farm Equipment Looking for a lucrative and stable career? Would you love to be in an independent role that is outdoors, physical, and helping farmers maximize their profits through ...

5. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Red Seat

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job title options: Warehouse / Fulfillment Specialist - to $22/hr Fulfillment / Warehouse Associate Looking for a growing and stable company and a warehouse position with growth opportunity? NTS Tire ...

6. Construction Laborer

🏛️ Hansen Construction

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General laborer. Building pole sheds. Construction experience or will train. Ability to use power tools, climb ladders. Pay depends on level of experience. Ability to follow directions.

7. FT Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-$18 Hourly 30hrs/wk Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (11PM Start) As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We ...

8. Child Care Teacher

🏛️ Little Sprouts Learning Center

📍 Sleepy Eye, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Lead Teacher is responsible for the social, emotional growth and development of all children in care, develops relationships with the child and child's parents/guardians and encourages parent ...

9. Boiler Operator *$1000 hiring bonus!

🏛️ Sprung Services, Inc.

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*$1000 Hiring Bonus! Responsibilities: * Become familiar with all processes associated with the plant. * Operate DCS (Computer Control System) for the plant (training provided). * Perform Start-up ...

10. Computer Repair Tech

🏛️ Geeks On Repair

📍 Redwood Falls, MN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Computer Repair Tech We are in need of a good computer repair tech who can help our existing customers in the Redwood Falls and surrounding areas. Your coverage area would be a 50 mile radius around ...

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls, MN
With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

