These jobs are hiring in Pipestone — and they let you set your own schedule

(Pipestone, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Pipestone-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Brandon, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Physician / Family Practice / South Dakota / Permanent / Physician needed part time Job

🏛️ Samuel Contract Staffing LLC

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring a Physician part time 10hrs a week for a plasma center in Brookings or Vermillion SD. Salary is $100-125/ hour. Malpractice Ins is covered. Performs those duties which are necessary to ...

4. Direct Sales Representative

🏛️ TAK Communications, Inc.

📍 Elkton, SD

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Direct Sales Representative Elkton, SD ( Sales Job Type Full-time, Part-time Description TAK Communications, Inc. has openings inElktonfor energetic, self-motivated individuals who can consult and ...

5. Tow Truck Operator

🏛️ Aurora Auto Body and Glass

📍 Aurora, SD

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full or Part Time Operate and run the tow truck on a rotation schedule. This includes being on call one week at a time doing towing, unlocking vehicles, and other roadside services. Training for ...