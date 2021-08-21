Cancel
San Simon, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Simon

San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 8 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these San Simon companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Simon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYt1KXP00

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 San Simon, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mental Health Professional / LPC / LMSW / LMFT/ Bilingual / Deming

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MHP-Bilingual (Spanish/English) Position Overview Effectively applies mental health expertise and clinical skills in providing Mental Health Services to inmates or clients resulting in an optimal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lordsburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Emergency Medical Technician / Nights / Deming

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview Respond to emergency calls to provide efficient and immediate care to patients of correctional facility. Also assists with initial examination upon in-take and responding to day-to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-time Survey Administrator

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

On behalf of the RAND Survey Research Group (SRG), Headway Workforce Solutions is currently seeking Part-Time Survey Administrators to work on a research project lead by the RAND Corporation and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Physician / Correctional Medicine / Arizona / Locum tenens / . Job

🏛️ Medical Search

📍 Bowie, AZ

💰 $16,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Eastern Arizona (45 mins north of Bowie, AZ) Specialty: Family Medicine / Internal Medicine / Urgent Care / Emergency Medicine Requirements: Active AZ license, Active DEA, Board Certified ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70k-$90k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Pacific Shipping

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Home Weekly - Earn Up to $90,000 Yearly - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus Pay & Benefits: * Start from $70,000 to $90,000 per year base * $5,000 Sign-On Bonus (paid quarterly

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

Click Here to Apply Now

San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
1
Followers
164
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

