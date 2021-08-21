Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lillard Doing What He Loves With Short Summer Off

By L. Hostetler
Blazer's Edge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he secured a gold medal in men’s basketball, Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard is not resting on his laurels. Recently, Lillard helped his alma mater put on the Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic, looking to have some fun in his short summer off. According to Brett Hein of the Standard-Examiner, that includes the release of Lillard’s new album alongside the Alumni Classic.

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Standard Examiner#State Wildcat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBASporting News

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 4 offers for 76ers to consider from Trail Blazers, others

Ever since the Hawks eliminated the 76ers from the 2021 NBA playoffs in late June, Philadelphia star Ben Simmons has found himself at the center of trade rumors. It felt as though Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals marked a point of no return for the relationship between Simmons and the 76ers, especially after Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid's less-than-flattering postgame comments.
NBAYardbarker

Damian Lillard gets brutally honest about Warriors

The relationship between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers is more frayed now than it has been at any point since he was drafted in 2012. He has expressed disappointment with the organization’s underwhelming free agency run and the inept way the front office handled its head coaching search.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Damian Lillard Says He's "Not Going to be Playing for the Lakers"

Few stars have had their names tied to trade speculation this offseason more than Damian Lillard has. After making comments earlier this summer that indicated his unhappiness with Portland's roster, many believe it is just a matter of time before he is dealt from the Blazers. Lillard recently said in...
NBABleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Bulls, Cavs and Blazers' Lauri Markkanen Sign-and-Trade

One of the last dominoes in the 2021 NBA offseason fell Friday. Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the earliest details on the deal:. But that wasn't all. To get the cap space necessary to absorb that four-year, $67...
NBACBS Sports

Trade grades: Lauri Markkanen to Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. to Blazers in three-team deal, per report

After weeks of quietness in the NBA offseason, the silence was broken with a three-team trade that has Lauri Markkanen signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $67 million contract in part of a three-way deal that will also send Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Chicago Bulls will receive Derrick Jones Jr. and a protected first-round draft pick from Portland, as well as a future second-round draft pick from Cleveland, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Celtics rumors: This Damian Lillard blockbuster would set NBA ablaze

There is a reason why the Boston Celtics fanbase has been ranked near the top of the list of the most stressed fanbases in all of sports. That is because every time a major NBA star lands on the trading block, the Celtics automatically become a team linked to that star. The latest star filling the rumor mill with heavy smoke is Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard and Olympic gold medalist Damian Lillard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

CJ McCollum Talks About Potentially Winning A Championship Next To Damian Lillard: "It's Something We Think About... How Nice It Would Be To Have That Parade."

The Portland Trail Blazers are a solid team. Consistent playoff appearances and a Western Conference Finals run in 2019 show that. However, they have never been considered a championship-caliber team during the tenure of the Damian Lillard - CJ McCollum duo, and it remains to be seen whether they can ascend from being a regular playoff team to a real contender.
NBAInternational Business Times

Carmelo Anthony Has Nothing But Love For Portland, Damian Lillard

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers had nothing but love to give for the team that gave him a second chance in the league. There were times when it seemed as if Carmelo Anthony would never find his way back into the good graces of the league after disastrous stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard Goes Off For 41 Points At Weber State Alumni Game

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the NBA today and like most players, he came from very humble beginnings. Unlike most NBA superstars who went to big schools during their college years, Lillard went to the lesser-known Weber State where he became a standout player who was always putting up big numbers. Eventually, Lillard got drafted to the Portland Trail Balzers, and since that time, he has become a megastar within the league.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why the Sixers will lose the Ben Simmons staring contest with Portland

Ever since the Sixers‘ season ended with an embarassing second-round loss to the Hawks compliments of Ben Simmons’ infamous ‘The Pass,’ trade speculation has consumed Philadelphia. The city’s sights were immediately set on Damian Lillard, a superstar toiling away with a mediocre supporting cast in the West. A Lillard-Embiid combo would immediately put Philadelphia in the top three favorites to win the title.
NBABlazer's Edge

Lillard on Trade Request Speculation, ‘I Know What the Truth is’

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard detailed the difficulties he faces when attempting to clear the air about his situation in Portland. In a conversation with The Athletic’s Christopher Kamrani, Lillard explained that he is often trapped between a rock and a hard place when it comes to trade rumors. Lillard,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy