Lillard Doing What He Loves With Short Summer Off
Following his appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he secured a gold medal in men’s basketball, Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard is not resting on his laurels. Recently, Lillard helped his alma mater put on the Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic, looking to have some fun in his short summer off. According to Brett Hein of the Standard-Examiner, that includes the release of Lillard’s new album alongside the Alumni Classic.www.blazersedge.com
