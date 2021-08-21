Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Nebraska City

(Nebraska City, NE) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nebraska City are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Louisville, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Part-Time Caregiver - 3-hour Shifts

🏛️ Home Care Assistance Nebraska

📍 Plattsmouth, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Change the way the world ages! Become a Caregiver with Home Care Assistance! As a Caregiver, you will provide non-medical, in-home support and home management services. Join a growing family ...

3. LPN- Licensed Practical Nurses - Bellevue ***HIRING BONUS***

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Bellevue, NE

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LPN- Licensed Practical Nurses - Bellevue ***HIRING BONUS*** Salary $18.00 - $22.50 Hourly Location Bellevue, NE Job Type PERM FULL AND PART TIME Department Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs ...

4. Maintenance Worker - Part Time

🏛️ CITY OF PAPILLION

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description POSITION TITLE: Part Time Building Maintenance REPORTS TO: Maintenance Supervisor SUPERVISES: N/A Part Time Hourly Position - Starts at $15.72 per hour PURPOSE OF POSITION: Performs a ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Nebraska City, NE

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Bellevue, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

7. Keno Writer

🏛️ ADVANCED GAMING TECHNOLOGIES INC

📍 Bellevue, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Keno Writer positions available at our Bellevue location. Looking for motivated, personable, and easy going people with positive attitudes to join our team. Experience is not necessary. We ...

8. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CAREGivers Wanted : Full-time & Part-time hours. Pay rate is $13.00-$15.00/hour depending on experience and level of care provided. Caring for Seniors is a labor of love that requires a special ...

9. Custodial Worker - Part Time

🏛️ CITY OF PAPILLION

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description POSITION TITLE: Part Time Custodian - Papillion Landing REPORTS TO: Maintenance Supervisor SUPERVISES: N/A Part Time Hourly Position - Starts at $11.96 per hour PURPOSE OF POSITION