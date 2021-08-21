Cancel
Lyman Times

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lyman

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 8 days ago

(LYMAN, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lyman.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lyman:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYt1HtE00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lyman)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lyman, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Lyman, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50 - $11.75 /hr. + $2.00 shift differential and an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant Store Manager

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Mountain View, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.25 - $11.75 / hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21 The Operations Manager is the right-hand of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Robertson, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Technician / Mechanic *2 Shifts Available*

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Truck Centers

📍 Little America, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Rocky Mountain Truck Centers is seeking an Experienced Diesel Technician/Mechanic for our Little America, WY location. This is a dedicated Shop service and repair position, with an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Lyman, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Lyman, WY
ABOUT

With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

