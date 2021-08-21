Start tomorrow? Shallotte companies hiring immediately
(Shallotte, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Shallotte companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Customer Service Representative
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Little River, SC
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...
2. Janitor
🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations
📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Janitor North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3262 Monday, May 3, 2021 Shore Crest Resort, located in North Myrtle Beach is seeking a Resort Janitor . Hiring Immediately, apply today! Compensation: up to ...
3. Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner
🏛️ ABM Industries
📍 Riegelwood, NC
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner @ $12/hr. Location: Riegelwood, NC Starting: Immediately Shift ...
4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul
🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $160,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. Physician / Rheumatology / South Carolina / Permanent / Rheumatologist / Physician / Visa Sponsor...
🏛️ REAP Healthcare Agents
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate need for a Rheumatologist to join a well established group lets discuss Average patient office visits daily: 18 Overhead rate to practice: ______53______% Collection rate to practice ...
8. Maintenance Worker
🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations
📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Maintenance Worker North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3778 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Shore Crest Resort located in North Myrtle Beach , is seeking a Maintenance Worker. Hiring Immediately, apply today
Comments / 0