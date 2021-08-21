Start tomorrow? Shallotte companies hiring immediately

(Shallotte, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Shallotte companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Little River, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

2. Janitor

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitor North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3262 Monday, May 3, 2021 Shore Crest Resort, located in North Myrtle Beach is seeking a Resort Janitor . Hiring Immediately, apply today! Compensation: up to ...

3. Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Riegelwood, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner @ $12/hr. Location: Riegelwood, NC Starting: Immediately Shift ...

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Physician / Rheumatology / South Carolina / Permanent / Rheumatologist / Physician / Visa Sponsor...

🏛️ REAP Healthcare Agents

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for a Rheumatologist to join a well established group lets discuss Average patient office visits daily: 18 Overhead rate to practice: ______53______% Collection rate to practice ...

8. Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Worker North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3778 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Shore Crest Resort located in North Myrtle Beach , is seeking a Maintenance Worker. Hiring Immediately, apply today