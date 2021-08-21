Cancel
Shallotte, NC

Start tomorrow? Shallotte companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 8 days ago

(Shallotte, NC) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Shallotte companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYt1G0V00

1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Little River, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Janitor

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitor North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3262 Monday, May 3, 2021 Shore Crest Resort, located in North Myrtle Beach is seeking a Resort Janitor . Hiring Immediately, apply today! Compensation: up to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner

🏛️ ABM Industries

📍 Riegelwood, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION: We are actively hiring during the COVID-19 outbreak through safe hiring procedures. Hiring: Experienced Shift Lead Cleaner @ $12/hr. Location: Riegelwood, NC Starting: Immediately Shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators - Linehaul

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Rheumatology / South Carolina / Permanent / Rheumatologist / Physician / Visa Sponsor...

🏛️ REAP Healthcare Agents

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for a Rheumatologist to join a well established group lets discuss Average patient office visits daily: 18 Overhead rate to practice: ______53______% Collection rate to practice ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Worker North Myrtle Beach, SC, USA Req #3778 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Shore Crest Resort located in North Myrtle Beach , is seeking a Maintenance Worker. Hiring Immediately, apply today

Click Here to Apply Now

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC

Shallotte, NC
ABOUT

With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

