Statesboro, GA

These Statesboro companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(Statesboro, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Statesboro? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Statesboro, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Data Entry Customer Service

🏛️ Color Technologies Inc

📍 Brooklet, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Color Technologies, Inc. is seeking a Data Entry/Customer Service Rep to assist with the daily administrative operations of the company. The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional able ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Statesboro, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Statesboro, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Statesboro, GA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Statesboro, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

7. Entry Level Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Randstad USA

📍 Ellabell, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking an Entry Level Maintenance Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and ...

8. Field Install & Service Tech - ($17.50 p/Hr.) - Entry Level

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Glennville, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004118 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we areHIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

