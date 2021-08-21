New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Gerrit Cole vs. Kenta Maeda

One week from today, Major League Baseball will expand its active rosters from 26 to 28, marking the first use of the new expanded roster rules since its introduction following the 2019 campaign (the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in these expanded rosters being used the entire season). Rather than simply bringing up everyone close to the Majors for extra warm bodies in the bullpen and situational pieces for the bench (e.g., defensive specialists and speedsters to deploy as pinch-runners), teams will be forced to decide which pieces they value most for the stretch run.