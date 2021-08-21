Ready for a change? These San Mateo jobs are accepting applications

(SAN MATEO, CA) Companies in San Mateo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Mateo:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 San Mateo, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Mateo, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Operations Coordinator (LMS)

🏛️ The World's Largest Social Network

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:HireArt is helping the world's largest social network hire an Operations Coordinator (LMS) to join its learning operations management team and perform various tasks, such as session ...

5. URGENT NEED! Assembler (Entry Level)

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Now! Please call ROSIE @ 414-312-5144 ext. 1110 and your application will be prioritized! No experience required. What's in it for you? * Pay Rate: AM shift $21/hr. ($31.50 overtime) PM shift ...

6. Support Specialist

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

7. Shipping & Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Mountain View, CA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring a shipping and receiving clerk for a start up aviation company in Mountain View, CA! Job Description * Load and unload trucks using forklift, and electric pallet * jacks. * Operate small to ...

8. Retail Construction Merchandiser - Fixture & Sign Installation (Travel Required)

🏛️ Pet Food Express

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pet Food Express is looking for a detail oriented and efficient Retail Construction Merchandiser to join our highly collaborative and fast-paced Visual Merchandising Team. Reporting to the Visual ...

9. Mover / Driver - Make up to $22/hr base (PLUS tips and bonuses!)

🏛️ Bellhop

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bellhop is the fastest-growing moving company in the US! Were looking for talented Movers and Mover/Drivers to join our team! W-2 opportunities! As a full-time Mover & Driver on our platform, youll ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 San Mateo, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...