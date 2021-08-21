Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Companies in Eau Claire are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eau Claire:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Endoscopy - $4,167 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $4,167 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medmetry is seeking a travel nurse RN Endoscopy for a travel nursing job in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Endoscopy * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/08/2021

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | RESP (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Account Manager

🏛️ Continental Research Corporation

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What we know about successful salespeople and their needs: The professional career salesperson needs is the infrastructure and culture of success . Contemporary sales tools, real time information ...

7. CMM Programmer

🏛️ Metal-Craft

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The purpose for this role is to primarily perform inspection equipment programming, including but not limited to CMM's and Vision Systems. Additionally the role includes performing inspection of ...

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Eau Claire, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

9. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Eleva, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297125BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

10. Accounts payable clerk

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Durand, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Accounts Payable Associate -Mon-Fri daytime shift Note - Pay Rate for this Job is $16/Hour - $17/Hour Shift Timing - 1st Shift (Day) Responsibilities: * Pay invoices * Provide Customer ...