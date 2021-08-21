Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midkiff, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Midkiff

Posted by 
Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 8 days ago

(Midkiff, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Midkiff are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYt19uf00

1. HVAC Technician

🏛️ World Wind and Solar

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately throughout Midland, TX! World Wind & Solar is currently offering sign on bonuses up to $2500 based on tech level and position! Join one of the fastest-growing companies in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Staff Attorney - Midland

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: McKinney, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Service Contractor

🏛️ Palm Harbor Homes Manufacturing

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Harbor Homes has an immediate opening for an Independent Service Contractor to perform Trim outs and warranty repairs on our manufactured homes in the Houston and surrounding areas. What's In It ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
16
Followers
168
Post
951
Views
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midkiff, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Wind Solar#Midland Legal Aid#Palm Harbor Homes#Lanwt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy