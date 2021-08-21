Start immediately with these jobs in Midkiff

(Midkiff, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Midkiff are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. HVAC Technician

🏛️ World Wind and Solar

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately throughout Midland, TX! World Wind & Solar is currently offering sign on bonuses up to $2500 based on tech level and position! Join one of the fastest-growing companies in the ...

2. Staff Attorney - Midland

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: McKinney, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

3. Service Contractor

🏛️ Palm Harbor Homes Manufacturing

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Harbor Homes has an immediate opening for an Independent Service Contractor to perform Trim outs and warranty repairs on our manufactured homes in the Houston and surrounding areas. What's In It ...

4. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...