Wadena, MN

These jobs are hiring in Wadena — and they let you set your own schedule

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 8 days ago

(Wadena, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wadena are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. RN (Registered Nurse) Evenings

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $28.75-33.75 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 1 Qualifications * BLS Certification (Preferred) * RN (Preferred) Full Job Description Evaluates ...

2. CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $16.60-20.10 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 2 Qualifications * High school or equivalent (Preferred) * CNA (Preferred) * CPR Certification ...

3. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Wadena , MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

4. Registered Dental Hygienist - FULL TIME or PART TIME

🏛️ REUTER FAMILY DENTISTRY

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING - Registered Dental Hygienist Are you interested in working in a PURPOSE DRIVEN practice that is COMMITTED to EXCELLENCE? Do you prefer to be around PASSIONATE people in a POSITIVE CULTURE

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

