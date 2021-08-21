These jobs are hiring in Wadena — and they let you set your own schedule

(Wadena, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wadena are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. RN (Registered Nurse) Evenings

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $28.75-33.75 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 1 Qualifications * BLS Certification (Preferred) * RN (Preferred) Full Job Description Evaluates ...

2. CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant)

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $16.60-20.10 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 2 Qualifications * High school or equivalent (Preferred) * CNA (Preferred) * CPR Certification ...

3. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Wadena , MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

4. Registered Dental Hygienist - FULL TIME or PART TIME

🏛️ REUTER FAMILY DENTISTRY

📍 Wadena, MN

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING - Registered Dental Hygienist Are you interested in working in a PURPOSE DRIVEN practice that is COMMITTED to EXCELLENCE? Do you prefer to be around PASSIONATE people in a POSITIVE CULTURE