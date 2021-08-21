Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Reserve

(RESERVE, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Reserve companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Reserve:

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Reserve, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Luna, NM

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

3. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Luna, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

4. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Luna, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Reserve, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...