Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion? Grade the players and manager on how they did. Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the goals for the Blues in an assured performance from Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the middle of the park, with embattled pair of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate playing a mistake-free game to get their first clean sheet of the season and indeed, Rafa Benitez’s first of his Everton tenure too.