Mcminnville, TN

Ready for a change? These Mcminnville jobs are accepting applications

Mcminnville Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Mcminnville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcminnville:


1. Virtual Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ The Griffin Agency

📍 Morrison, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Mcminnville, TN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $4,593 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mcminnville, TN

💰 $4,593 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mcminnville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

4. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Murfreesboro, TN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

5. Lucrative Sales Job (up to 100K First Year) *Warm Leads Provided*

🏛️ The Assurance Group

📍 Manchester, TN

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Have some insurance experience but haven't found a model where the agents are actually invested in? Maybe have no insurance experience yet but do have *excellent* people skills? The ...

6. Maintenance Manager

🏛️ Movement Search & Delivery

📍 Smithville, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Bachelors Degree * 5 Years Progressive Experience in Maintenance * 2-3 Years Experience in Supervision * Experience with mechanical, hydraulic, and preventative systems * Execution of Preventative ...

7. Kitchen Staff

🏛️ Hibachi 4 Hire dba Rice Rice Baby

📍 Manchester, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Kitchen Staff to join our dedicated band of merry ninjas! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional, outdoor kitchen. Experienced ...

8. Order Selector - Start at $18.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Performance Foodservice Group - Murfreesboro, TN - Order Selector

📍 Smartt, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE GROUP IS NOW HIRING Order Selectors in Murfreesboro, TN Starts at $18.50/Hour Earn $19.50/Hour After Training W/ Production Bonus Unlimited Growth Opportunities & More! Health ...

9. General Laborer - Start at $18.50/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ WestRock - Murfreesboro, TN - General Laborer

📍 Summitville, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WESTROCK IS NOW HIRING General Laborers in Murfreesboro, TN Start at $18.50/Hour Benefits 30 Days From Hire Date! Paid Vacation About WestRock: WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to ...

10. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Woodbury, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Event Specialist Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

